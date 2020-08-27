The FAANGs are back and sharper: Global tech giants' 10-year bet on India

The agenda of each of the 13 investors in Jio Platforms is amply stated. Facebook will get a piece of Jio Mart’s e-commerce on WhatsApp. Google is promised a foothold in the feature phone market.

Intel and Qualcomm have a big buyer for their chips. And the financial investors are in for handsome bonuses when Jio IPOs hit the market in some two-three years. Jio’s stake sale, where it pared 32.97 per cent in one of the largest private transactions of its kind in the world, promises a paradigm shift in India’s technology landscape. Many feel that Jio may rise to ...