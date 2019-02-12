The farmer's son who sold his ed-tech start-up to Byju's for $120 million

He was born in Nagla Bartai, a non-descript village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur tehsil. While his father was a farmer, his mother had never ever been to school.

But as a child, Pramod Sharma, a former top engineer at technology giant Google, who recently sold his Silicon Valley-based educational gaming start-up Osmo to India’s Byju’s for a staggering $120 million, showed an uncanny interest in studies quite early in life. Sharma studied in a local government school in his village and did his higher secondary in Bharatpur. As a student, he was quite passionate about ...