The future robo advisor: Smart and ethical?

Today’s robo advisors are expected to get a lot smarter. Tomorrow’s might even have a conscience.

So say those who study the use of artificial intelligence in finance—though a digital wealth advisor with morals is likely still a long way off. The robot advisors of today use algorithms to provide low-cost, automated portfolio-management services to investors seeking discount advice. These easy-to-use tools have grown swiftly: Assets under the control of digital wealth managers are on track to surpass $1 trillion by 2020 after ballooning by triple digits annually since 2013, ...