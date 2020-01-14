The IITian who is taking on G-board with his AI-powered mobile keyboard

The average Indian does two things immediately after buying a smartphone – first, he/she downloads WhatsApp, and then switches off the autocorrect. Be it any keyboard, including Google’s G-board, the autocorrect for regional languages delivers a bad experience.

Building one of India’s first native keyboards, Gurugram-based start-up Bobble AI is using artificial intelligence to come up with precise autocorrect suggestions in 22 official Indian languages, along with 15 colloquial ones. It also has options for macaronic languages such as Hinglish. Unlike other ...