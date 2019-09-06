The Indian AI-driven artist who'll show her works at the Florence Biennale

Artists are said to have their head in the clouds. Auria Kathi, a poet and artist in training, said so herself. Sometime during the turn of the year, Auria Kathi joined Twitter and Instagram to showcase her work. Her first tweet, appropriately obscure, read: “I am an abstract artist living in the clouds.

I write a poem and make an image. My art, I feel, is ‘unsettling’. You think you know but do you?” Since January, Auria Kathi has been posting a haiku-style poem (haikus are three-line, 17-syllable Japanese poems) and a piece of abstract art to go with it. You ...