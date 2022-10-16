JUST IN
Google Meet calls can now be transcribed into text, saved as Doc in Drive
The multi-faceted promise: 5G adoption by enterprises set to pick up pace
The rise and rise of conversational AI: What is it and how does it work?
Google's Pixel 7 Series to have side-mounted fingerprint sensors next year
Channelling tech talent: IT majors face headwinds, may cut hiring in India
India and the industrial metaverse
Google Pixel 7 Pro's display drains its battery in full brightness: Report
Razer unveils Nintendo Switch-style, world's 1st 5G gaming device
Meta's social VR platform Horizon Worlds struggling to woo users
Apple working on new dock to turn iPad into smart display and speaker
You are here: Home » Technology » News
The rise and rise of conversational AI: What is it and how does it work?
Business Standard

The multi-faceted promise: 5G adoption by enterprises set to pick up pace

Apollo Hospital, which has partnered with Bharti Airtel and Cisco, plans to deploy 15 such connected ambulances in Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad later this month, and a total of 200-300 by March 2023

Topics
5G service in India | Healthcare sector | 5G

Aneesh Phadnis & Sourabh Lele 

5G, 5G in India
Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

India’s first 5G-connected ambulances will begin service this month, bringing to life a use-case that can save critical patients. The “smart ambulances”, powered by Airtel and Reliance Jio’s 5G networks, will allow real-time streaming of patient health data to hospitals, enabling doctors to advise paramedics in ambulances on the move to administer the required medical aid.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G service in India

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 19:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU