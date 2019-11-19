These Chennai engineers use IoT devices and software to curb water wastage

India is facing the worst water crisis in its history, with 21 cities slated to run out of groundwater by 2020. More than 600 million Indians, or nearly half of the population, face acute shortages, according to the government data.

This gave enough food for thought to five Chennai-based engineers – Vijay Krishna, Sundeep Donthamshetty, Mohamed Mohideen, Abilash Haridass and Selvakumar A B – who started a company in 2015 to try to solve some of these problems. WEGoT Technologies, the company they founded, aims to provide sustainable water use practices at residential ...