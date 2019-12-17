These engineering students predict rains for farmers using dish TV signals

We all watch television. Over 800 million Indian households own TV sets. Viewers experience signal distortion when it’s cloudy or when it starts raining.

This is because it is the dish antenna signals that tell us about the weather. To address the issue weather forecast, three engineering students from Punjab, along with their professor, have built a device called BhuGoal using similar technology. Installed between the set-top box and the dish antenna, the device records the variations in signal, which are then run through AI algorithms to give precise predictions. “It ...