This app claims to delete all Chinese apps on your Android phone: Know more

A new app surfaced on the recently that claims to help you clean up your Android smartphone from apps developed and distributed by Chinese firms. Named ‘Remove China Apps’, the app is currently leading the chart of the top free app and the top trending app on Google app store. Moreover, the app has crossed a million downloads within a short span of 15 days, and has 4.8 star rating out of 5 star.

Developed by Jaipur-based app development and web designing start-up OneTouchAppLabs, the app is labeled as a tool to scan the Android smartphone for Chinese app and help user delete them. The app weighs 3.5 MB in size and does not require any special permission to load up before scanning the phone’s app.

Interestingly, the app developers call it an app developed for educational purposes to help user identify the country of origin of a certain application(s).

According to the apps description on Google Play Store, the developers have mentioned that they do not promote or force people to uninstall any application(s) and the Remove Chine Apps is developed primarily for educational purposes to scan Android phones for Chinese app.

“Detecting the country of origin is based on the market research but we do not guarantee for any correct/wrong information, so users should act only at their own will,” the description added.

The Remove China Apps seems to be one of the many apps that try to tap on the rising anti-China sentiment in India. Recently, another app by the name ‘Mitron’ became one of the most downloaded apps on It clocked more than five million downloads in a month and received positive ratings, which stood at 4.8 stars out of 5 as on May 29.

The anti-China sentiment were recently triggered by a tweet and video posted by Sonam Wangchuk on Twitter.

#BoycottMadeInChina #SoftwareInAWeekHardwareInAYear For decades India's tolerance with Chinese intrusions in Ladakh was like... Woh bedardi se sar kaate mera or mai kahun unse Huzoor aahista aahista, janaab ahista ahista... But now Sena degi bullet se jawaab, Hum dengey wallet se — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) May 29, 2020

Soon after Sonam tweet, model turned actor Milind Soman tweeted in support to boycott Chinese products and he wrote “Am no longer on TikTok”.

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi also wrote on Twitter that he will stop using everything that is Chinese.