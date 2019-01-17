This is how AI and digital tech can better tea prices and yield

is poised to play a major role to better yields and quality of Indian tea this year onwards, as the regulatory authority, the of India is coming up with an (AI) based mobile app for the sector targeted primarily towards the small tea growers (STGs).

This app, which may be christened Chai Sahay, will be primarily used by the Board to issue advisory, disseminate information related to various schemes of the Board for the sector as well as provide real-time weather updates.

Sources in the said that field activities of various Board officials will also be monitored in the app like garden visits, their analysis of the bushes, health of the STGs, besides others so that summary reports can be generated. This way, the Board feels that quality of tea in various small gardens can be monitored for slippages.

“There will be other beneficial features in the app as well and we may likely have some positive development on this front by mid-February. It is time for the tea sector to adopt modern technology”, A.K. Ray, chairman at the said.

A database of all registered STGs will be uploaded at the back-end which will drive and feed information to the android based app.

While five years back, the STGs accounted for around 25 per cent of the total tea production in India, they now account for 47 per cent of the total Indian tea production.

However, estate owners have time and again complained about quality and pesticide issues from some of the STG’ gardens which adversely pulls down prices in the auctions.

Apart from sharing of information and monitoring the heath of the STGs, this app will also empower an odd base of over a 0.2 million STGs to obtain information about pesticides and get real-time suggestions on problems from the Tea Research Association (TRA).

Sources among the STGs said that the users can report pest problems or plant disease directly to the TRA, the research and development backbone of the tea industry, which in turn will suggest which pesticide or fertiliser to use and how.

“It will help maintain residue levels in the end produce and help us compete in the international market alongside the bigger estates”, a small planter from Assam said.

According to Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty, president of the Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Association (CISTA), the apex body of small tea growers in India, various STGs are in the dark about various Board schemes and also the residue level requirements in various export markets which limits their produce to domestic and local consumption.

“Through this app, the STGs particularly will come to know about various Board’ schemes which will help them improve as well as quality”, Chakraborty said.

This app is being developed in Native Java language and the back-end web services is being developed using the Microsoft .NET framework with MSSQL and ORACLE server database by a Guwahati based firm.

The Board as well as the industry for long, has been toying with the idea of how to use to better the produce which will directly lead to better sales prices. Although the TRA provides the necessary innovations, their activity mostly revolves around bettering the plant quality, and development of clonal varieties.

“Using such modern technology will also help the Board reach out faster to the STGs or the estate app users at a single go”, Chakraborty said.