This techie holds the key to IBM's huge bet on the Watson AI platform

While Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella have become the flag-bearers of Indian talent, there are many other techies who are also leading significant new initiatives of many technology majors. Sriram Raghavan is one such personality.

He has recently been appointed as the vice president (VP) of IBM Research AI (artificial intelligence), in which he will lead the futuristic research efforts of this new technology globally. Raghavan led the IBM Research Lab in India and the Research Centre in Singapore prior to this elevation. At a time when the IT services ...