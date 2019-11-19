This wheelchair allows users to stand up on their own and function normally

For people with physical disabilities, whether permanent or temporary, the importance of wheelchairs is cannot be undermined. But if a patient becomes completely dependent on one to move around, and sits on the wheelchair for long, he could suffer from secondary health issues such as poor blood circulation and pressure sores.

Such patients may need a great deal of effort and assistance to attain a standing position off and on. And indeed there are wheelchairs in the market that allow one to both sit and stand even while using them. But they are mostly not affordable for Indian users, ...