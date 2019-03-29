Toreto Xplosive headphones have a tacky build, but they deliver solid sound

Ever wondered how people at the gym manage to exercise sporting a bulky set of headphones? For me, earphones have always worked better. They feel so much lighter and allow greater ease of movement during workouts. But I’m always up for change, and the moment I got hold of the new Toreto Xplosive pair, I was curious to find out if I could develop a liking for a product that I haven’t always enjoyed in the past.

Design (2.5/5) The headphones aren’t the most promising in this department. The plasticky exterior gives it a cheap feel that will appeal to few. The buttons on ...