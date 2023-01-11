TPV Technology launches Philips ANC headphones with swipe touch controls

TPV Technology on January 11 launched in India the TAH8506BK at Rs 10,999. The on-ear wireless are available for purchase on Amazon India and select retail stores. The boast hybrid active noise cancelling technology and swipe-based touch controls. According to the company, the support fast charging and deliver up to 60 hours of playtime.

“We at TPV feel affordability, availability, and appealing aesthetics are the key drivers for the headphones market and with this launch, we aim to further fill up the needs of our consumers and provide them with the best of innovation and technology at amazing prices,” said Piush Sharma, India Business Head, TV and Audio Business, TPV Technology.

TAH8506BK headphones: Specifications

The on-ear headphones feature adaptive active noise cancellation – with a manually adjustable ambient mode that permits control over background sound. The headset supports Bluetooth multipoint pairing feature, which enables the user to connect the headphones with two devices simultaneously. The headphones have foldable ear cups for easy storage, and swipe touch controls for calls and volume levels.

Philips said the headphones are capable of delivering a 60-hours playback time (45 hours with noise cancellation mode enabled). These headphones support fast charging – eight-hour use on 15 minutes charge. Among other features, the headphones sport detachable cooling, washable ear cups, 40mm audio drivers, sealed on-ear fit, and customisable equaliser settings with four preset modes -- bass, voice, power and travel.

Additionally, the Philips Headphones application for smartphones gives access to preset sound styles, noise cancellation modes, and sound equalising options.