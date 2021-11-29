Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey expected to step down, says report; stock jumps

-
ALSO READ
Instagram pauses Instagram Kids, eyes changes to access and content
Clubhouse may be working on 'Waves', a feature to invite friends to chat
Snapchat touches 100 mn users in India, eyes more localised experiences
Instagram to roll out 2 tools to protect teens from harmful posts
Explained: How the influencer industry changes with new ad norms
-
Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey will step down from his role, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Dorsey and Twitter's board have settled on his successor, the source said, without identifying the person by name.
The company's board has been preparing for Dorsey's departure since last year, the source added.
Shares of the microblogging platform surged 9% in early trading, while those of digital payments firm Square Inc, which is also helmed by Dorsey, were up 3%.
Twitter was not immediately available for comment. In his last tweet on Nov. 28, Dorsey had said: "I love twitter".
In early 2020, Dorsey faced calls from Elliott Management Corp to step down, after the hedge fund argued he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running payments processing company Square Inc.
Dorsey fended off this pressure by giving Elliott and its ally, buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, seats on Twitter's board.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU