Twitter introduces Circle globally, allows users to make smaller groups

announced the availability of Circle where users can choose who can see and engage with their tweets. The Circle will allow up to 150 people.



“We want to help people break the ice, feel more comfortable Tweeting, and have a way to communicate more privately with people they choose. We built Circle with this in mind, and after testing and feedback, we’re releasing Twitter Circle to everyone. We will continue to build a healthier, more enjoyable Twitter so that everyone can join the public conversation on their own terms,” said Jay Sullivan, General Manager, Consumer and Revenue Product, Twitter.

Twitter began testing Twitter Circle in May 2022 with a limited number of people on iOS, Android, and the web. Now, after a successful test run, the feature is being rolled out to everyone globally.

People in the circle will see a green badge under Tweets sent to the group. These Tweets cannot be Retweeted.

In addition to Twitter Circle, here are some of the other features that let users take charge of your Twitter experience. One can change who can reply to your Tweet midway through a conversation. Last year, Twitter expanded its Conversation Settings to allow people to “Change who can reply” to a Tweet midway through a conversation.

Another recently introduced feature, Unmention is a tool that helps users leave conversations they do not want to be a part of Twitter is also testing a way to make it easier to remove followers without blocking them.