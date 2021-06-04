Twitter resumes verification application process: How to apply

has resumed the process of taking verification applications after pausing it last week. Verification means getting the coveted blue tick on your profile.

The microblogging site restarted, after almost four years, the verification process on May 20, but then paused just after a week.

Twitter, while pausing the application process for verifying profiles, promised to resume it soon. On Wednesday, it announced that it has resumed taking verification requests from users. The resumption comes four days after the sudden pause.

did not specify the reason for pausing the verification process last week.

It said users would start seeing the blue badge, used for verified accounts, on their profile after approval of the application. In case it declines a request, Twitter is also offering 30 days time to reapply for verification.

How to apply to get verified on Twitter

The verification was opened for profiles belonging to only six categories, namely government; companies, brands, and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.

Here’s how to apply for the blue tick:

To apply, go to account settings and check if the 'verification' option appears there. If yes, then click on it and fill in important details such as the appropriate category and upload a relevant government-issued identity.

Once done, you will have to wait for Twitter's response which may take up to 30 days. In case of approval or decline, Twitter will inform you via registered email.

If you are verified you will see a blue tick on your profile and in case you are not, you can reapply in six months’ time.

Among other details, it is important for users to have a profile photo, a valid bio along with other basic details. Users must also be active in the past six months to apply to be verified.