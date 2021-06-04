Twitter resumes verification application process: How to apply

-
ALSO READ
Blue tick is back: Eligibility, new rules for Twitter account verification
Twitter reopens verification after 3-year hiatus: check eligibility details
Red Fort breached, internet put off: Farmers' tractor rally holds up Delhi
PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' key highlights and coronavirus updates
Acting head: Why is Deep Sidhu in news over violence at Red Fort?
-
Twitter has resumed the process of taking verification applications after pausing it last week. Verification means getting the coveted blue tick on your Twitter profile.
The microblogging site restarted, after almost four years, the verification process on May 20, but then paused just after a week.
Twitter, while pausing the application process for verifying profiles, promised to resume it soon. On Wednesday, it announced that it has resumed taking verification requests from users. The resumption comes four days after the sudden pause.
Twitter did not specify the reason for pausing the verification process last week.
It said users would start seeing the blue badge, used for verified accounts, on their profile after approval of the application. In case it declines a request, Twitter is also offering 30 days time to reapply for verification.
How to apply to get verified on Twitter
The verification was opened for profiles belonging to only six categories, namely government; companies, brands, and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.
Here’s how to apply for the blue tick:
To apply, go to account settings and check if the 'verification' option appears there. If yes, then click on it and fill in important details such as the appropriate category and upload a relevant government-issued identity.
Once done, you will have to wait for Twitter's response which may take up to 30 days. In case of approval or decline, Twitter will inform you via registered email.
If you are verified you will see a blue tick on your profile and in case you are not, you can reapply in six months’ time.
Twitter opened the verification for profiles belonging to only six distinct categories, namely government; companies, brands, and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.
Among other details, it is important for users to have a profile photo, a valid bio along with other basic details. Users must also be active in the past six months to apply to be verified.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU