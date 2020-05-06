Twitter tests warning prompt on replies with offensive, harmful language

is experimenting on new features, including a way to inform users to edit tweet replies if they can be considered offensive or have hate content before publishing. It won't be an "edit tweet" option that users have long been asking for, but a warning message or a prompt to notify users that their replies has questionable content, which they might like to relook at.

“When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful.” tweeted Support.

The prompt will come as a pop-up on tweets which carry harmful content and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) tools will try to catch such hate words first-hand.



We’re also experimenting with placing like, Retweet, and reply icons behind a tap for replies. We’re trying this with a small group on iOS and web to see how it affects following and engaging with a convo.



We'll keep you updated as the conversation experience evolves! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

Besides warning message, Twitter is also experimenting with new design layout for comments to make conversation easy to read and follow.

“Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view,” tweeted Twitter Support.

Your conversations are the of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow.



Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

Twitter is also experimenting with its usual icons’ placement.

“We’re also experimenting with placing like, Retweet, and reply icons behind a tap for replies. We’re trying this with a small group on iOS and web to see how it affects following and engaging with a convo.”

We’re also experimenting with placing like, Retweet, and reply icons behind a tap for replies. We’re trying this with a small group on iOS and web to see how it affects following and engaging with a convo.



We'll keep you updated as the conversation experience evolves! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

In retrospective, Twitter users have been demanding an edit button so that they can improve tweets that have been posted.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey first addressed the possibility of adding an edit feature for tweets in December 2016, based on the suggestions.

Back in 2018, while visiting India for Twitter's pre-election campaign, Dorsey was quizzed why Twitter does not have an edit button.

To which, he said, "the reason Twitter does not have an 'edit' button is because people may change their opinions by editing the original tweet and then people who don't agree with the original view, may have already retweeted the tweet, which is not an accurate representation of what they believe."