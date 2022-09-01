Twitter to bring Edit Tweet feature finally: Here's all you need to know

-
ALSO READ
More than the edit button, Elon Musk needs reset button for Twitter India
Why is there a growing unease between the govt and Big Tech in India?
Microblogging platform Koo enables Aadhaar-based self-verification
69% spike over three years in candidates giving competitive tests in Hindi
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
-
After many Twitter threads and memes, the micro-blogging company on Thursday finally announced that it is testing the much-awaited Edit Tweet feature.
According to the company blog post, Edit Tweet will be available to some Twitter Blue users later in September, who pay a subscription fee to access the premium feature. At present, Twitter Blue cost $4.99 (Rs 397) per month and is available only in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.
“The test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet,” said Twitter.
if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button— Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022
this is happening and you'll be okay
The platform will be paying close attention to how the feature can impact the way people read, write, and engage with tweets.
In April, Jay Sullivan, Twitter's head of consumer product, said they have been working on Edit Tweet feature since 2021.
At present, Twitter offers an “Undo Tweet” button to Twitter Blue subscribers that gives users a 30-second window to cancel posting.
HOW WILL EDIT TWEET WORK
According to the blog post, those who will get the Edit Tweet feature can edit their tweet within a 30-minute window for a couple of times. They will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it is clear that the original tweet has been modified. If people tap the label, they can see the tweet’s history, which includes its past versions.
The time limit and version history play an important role here, which will help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said, the post added.
The feature will ensure users can fix their typos, missed tags, etc in their tweets.
WHAT ARE THE POSSIBLE DRAWBACK
As per experts, some issues need to be weeded out before the roll-out of an edit button. As tweets now are seen as a source of news stories, making them editable might put pressure on the publisher to check whether any changes has been made.
There is also a question mark over how regulators will look at an edited tweet when it comes to content that might be in violation of a country’s laws, said a TechCrunch report.
“Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work," noted Sullivan in April.
He indicated that Twitter will dive into all angles of the edit button, including anything adversarial.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU