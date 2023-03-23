Users can now access ChatGPT, Chat Sonic on Opera desktop, Opera GX

-
-
Opera is adding ChatGPT AI chatbot to the Opera desktop browser and Opera GX browser for gamers, a Times of India report said.
According to the report, Opera's generative AI tools are now available in early access in Opera (Win, Mac, and Linux) and Opera GX (Win and Mac).
The new features for Opera, Opera GX include AI Prompts, sidebar access to ChatGPT services, and Chat Sonic. The AI tools will be integrated with the browser, thus bringing AI-generated content (AIGC) within the desktop browser.
As part of this new launch, Opera has introduced smart 'AI prompts' that a user can access directly from the address bar or by highlighting a text element on a website.
The new features will let the users start conversations with generative AI services to summarise articles, make tweets, or search relevant content based on the highlighted text. According to the company, these AI prompts are contextual and will evolve with new features.
For using the new AI features, the users first need to upgrade the Opera or Opera GX browser or download the feature from the official website (www.opera.com). After this, the users will need to opt for 'Easy Setup' and select 'AI Prompts' to enable the new features in the browser and sidebar.
While using Opera GX, the users will need to have the 'Early Bird' option enabled in their browser settings.
AIGC is being pegged as a game-changer for web browsing which aims to bring users new browsing superpowers like – reimagining how they learn, create, and research. According to the company, this launch marks the first stage of Opera’s Browser AI, and it has further plans to move to stage two featuring its own browser AI engine in the future, the report said.
Through Opera, users can also access ChatGPT and ChatSonic in the browser’s sidebar. Users can use these generative AI platforms for idea generation, summaries, translations, itineraries, and more. With ChatSonic users can also generate images.
This addition makes Opera the second major web browser to come with Artificial intelligence features after Microsoft Bing.
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 19:18 IST
