Using iPhone 6s models? Apple says some of them may suddenly stop working

US, allies ask Facebook for backdoor access to encrypted messages
Mark Gurman | Bloomberg 

Apple Inc. on Friday said that some iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019 may not turn on due to a failed part. The company offered a free repair program for users who are affected.

The iPhone 6s line originally went on sale in September 2015, but was officially discontinued in September 2018 with the launch of last year’s iPhones. Still, Apple continued producing some iPhone 6s models for sale in select markets, including India.

The repair program is the sixth for Apple this year, according to the company’s website. Earlier this year, it opened repair or recall programs for the old 15-inch MacBook Pro’s battery, some wall adapters, the 13-inch MacBook Pro display back light, MacBook keyboards, and screens on the Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3.
