Vanguard group dislodges Elon Musk as Twitter's largest shareholder

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How Elon Musk made an open offer that Twitter can refuse
What is Web 3.0 and why it is being called next generation internet?
Clash within civilisations
Amazon moves Supreme Court against Future Group shareholders' meet
Best of BS Opinion: Managing cryptocurrencies, a board for the shareholders
-
Elon Musk, who revealed a 9.2% stake in Twitter earlier in April, has been dislodged as the largest shareholder of the micro-blogging platform after US-based money manager The Vanguard Group disclosed it now owns 10.3% of the firm.
A filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows Vanguard raised its ownership in the firm over the course of the first quarter. Vanguard’s holdings in Twitter are now worth $3.78 billion, based on the stock’s closing price on Wednesday, a report in The Wall Street Journal said.
The development comes right on the heels of a takeover offer from Musk for Twitter. On Thursday, Musk—the world's richest person—made a $43 billion hostile bid to buy out the social media platform. Musk claims taking the firm private will allow him to protect free speech and bring transparency to the decisions made at the platform which has become the "global town square".
In order to thwart Musk's bid, Twitter on Friday announced it would adopt a so-called poison pill—a defensive tactic against hostile takeovers. Known formally as a shareholder rights plan, the poison pill would dilute anyone amassing a stake in the firm of more than 15% by selling more stock to other shareholders at a discount. The poison pill will be in place for about a year.
Twitter has also been fielding takeover interest from other parties, including technology-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo, Bloomberg reported.
Musk still remains the largest individual shareholder and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is the second largest.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU