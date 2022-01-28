Viewsonic M1+ projector review: A portable device for people on the move

were once boring devices stuck on office ceilings. The advancement in adds portability and flexibility to when and where you want to watch a movie or handle a presentation.

I recently used Viewsonic’s M1+ projector, a tiny portable projector that is not just easy to carry but also a great device to watch web series or movies.

Moreover, the 360-degree stand it’s attached to makes it easy to place it anywhere. Due to limited space, it has a few buttons, so you will have to keep the remote with you for playback, navigation, and volume control.





The rear panel of the projector nestles a host of ports for connectivity options, including a microSD slot, HDMI 1.4, power port for charging, as well as USB-C and USB-A slots, etc.

The M1+ distinguishes itself through three new features: a new 16GB internal storage, app compatibility, and wireless connectivity. Besides, the projector’s operating system has been overhauled as well.

Features and performance:





The M1+ offers 1080p FHD resolution; for a projector of this size, the video quality is quite good, if not too impressive. That said, it also depends on the size up to which you adjust it too. For example, at maximum size, the quality does get diminished but it’s better if you keep the screen size around 45-inch.

I used the projector in pitch dark room but during day time, when the light leaks in from windows, it gets tough to watch anything using the projector as the video is not too sharp. That said, a projector of this size does the basic job done so not many complaints there.

I watched a lot of youtube videos on 1080p and it was fun, but watching action movies on was not as pleasant an experience as projector struggles at times. However, it fares well on not-so-pacy movies and even web series.

The projector’s built-in app store, Aptoide, is dull and disappointing. It lacks some of the trending apps we use regularly.

The projector scores fine on fan noise; you can notice a feeble hum if the projector is kept too close.

The M1+'s sound is highly impressive for a projector of this size. The Harman Kardon speakers are enough to play bright and powerful sound for one to enjoy a movie or web series. Not just that, I had a great time listening to music as well.

Most portable don’t offer a long battery life, and this one is not an exception. You get around 5 hours of on-battery time on a full charge.

Verdict

Priced at 43,999. the M1+ is one option if you’re looking to buy a portable projector that doesn’t cost you a fortune. The impressive sound and picture quality make it a good value for money proposition. However, the poor battery life and disappointing app store are a big downside. Still, it gives you enough reasons to consider it. For people who are mostly on the move, this could be a good companion to enjoy movies or other content.