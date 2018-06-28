Vivo Nex S, Nex A with pop-up selfie camera to launch on July 19: Know more

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch Nex S and Nex A in India on July 19. Based on the APEX concept that the company showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2018, both Nex S and Nex A boast an all-screen front, similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix-series smartphones, dual rear cameras and a motorised pop-up selfie camera. The phones were recently launched in China at CNY 4,498 (around Rs 48,000) and CNY 3,898 (around Rs 40,000), respectively.

While both Nex S and Nex A are identical in terms of design, they are powered by a different breed of processors and have different RAM and storage configurations. The is a flagship phone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes in two storage variants -- 128GB or 256GB. The Vivo Nex A, on the other hand, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.





ALSO READ: Vivo X21 review: A worthy mid-range flagship to challenge OnePlus dominance

Fingerprint sensor is another feature that gets different treatment in Vivo Nex S and Nex A. While the premium flagship gets Vivo’s in-display fingerprint scanner technology, which put the sensor under the screen, Nex A gets a regular fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear side of the smartphone.

Other than this, both the phones are identical in all other aspects. These phones sport 6.59-inch super AMOLED fullHD+ screen in 19.3:9 aspect ratio. There is no notch on top, but there is a small chin at the bottom, which is the only area not covered by display. To achieve the all-screen feat, the company has used vibrating screen speaker, which is claimed to work on-par with traditional earpiece set-up. The 8-megapixel front camera in both the phones is moved from the front to the top, as a mechanical pop-up unit that comes out from the chassis. The back of both the phones sports dual camera set-up, featuring a 12MP primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture paired with 5MP sensor of f/2.4 aperture.



ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S with all-screen front, wireless charging support launched

Powering both the phones is a 4,000 mAh battery, and Android Oreo-based Funtouch 4.0 operating system infused with artificial intelligence utilities. Both the phones also feature Vivo’s personal digital assistant Jovi, which is capable of image identification, apps launch and voice commands.