Vivo U10 India launch today at 12 PM: Livestream, specifications, and more

Smartphone brand Vivo, a subsidiary of China’s BKK Electronics, is set to launch the U10 in India on Tuesday. This Amazon-exclusive smartphone will go on sale as a special in the upcoming Great Indian festive season sale on the e-commerce platform.

According to the product listing page on Amazon, the smartphone will come in electric blue and thunder black colours. It will boast a triple camera set-up and gradient reflective design on the back, dewdrop-shaped notch screen on the front, a higher capacity battery with fast charge support and a capacitive fingerprint sensor for phone unlock mechanism.

U10 specifications and features:

The U10 sports a 6.35-inch screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The screen boasts a waterdrop-shaped notch on the top, accommodating phone’s selfie camera. On the back, the phone boasts a triple camera set-up, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage – expandable up to 256GB through microSD card. The phone comes loaded with ultra-gaming mode, which provides additional game-related customisations such as 4D vibrations, game countdown, voice changer, etc. The phone is powered by 5,000 mAh battery supported by 18W fast charger that comes bundled with the phone.

