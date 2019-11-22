Vivo U20 with 5000mAh battery, triple camera set-up launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand on Friday launched in India the U20. Second in the company’s budget U-series smartphones, the U20 boasts waterdrop-shaped notch screen, big capacity battery with fast charge support, triple rear cameras and capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configurations, priced at Rs 10,990 and Rs 11,990, respectively. Both the variants will go on sale from November 28 on Amazon India and Vivo e-Store.

Vivo U20 specifications

The Vivo U20 has a 6.53 waterdrop-shaped notch screen of fullHD+ resolution. The screen is covered under Panda Panda MN228, which is a protective glass just like the Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 system-on-chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The dualSIM phone has a storage expansion slot, which supports up to 512GB microSD card. The phone boots Android Pie operating system, covered under Vivo FunTouch OS user interface. Powering the phone is a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging through charger that comes with the phone.

Imaging is covered by a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX499), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The primary sensor has an f/1.8 aperture and supports phase detection auto-focus. It also has a dedicated night mode for low-light photography. The ultra-wide camera features artificial intelligence-based super wide angle shots of up to 120-degree field of view (FoV). On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera with AI face beauty mode and support for AR stickers.