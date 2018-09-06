Vivo V11 Pro with sAMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor launched

Chinese smartphone manufacturer on September 6 launched the V11 Pro in India. The Amazon-exclusive smartphone features an all-screen design with a tiny notch on top (Halo FullView). The phone also features in-display fingerprint sensor, dual camera module and gradient design glass on the back. Priced at Rs 25,990, it is now available for pre orders and will go on sale from September 12.

As for the introductory offers, has partnered with HDFC bank to provide flat Rs 2,000 cashback, which brings down the cost of the smartphone to Rs 23,990. The company has also partnered with Reliance Jio to provide data and voice benefits worth Rs 4,050 to Jio users. The company will also offer a free one-time screen replacement add-on to early buyers.

In terms of specifications and features, the Pro sports a mammoth 6.41-inch fullHD+ screen. The screen boasts of a tiny notch on top, accommodating front camera.

The earpiece and sensors find their spot on the thin bezel space above the screen, along with infrared sensor for face unlock. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip, mated with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage – expandable up to 256GB using microSD card. Powering the smartphone is a 3,400 mAh battery. The phone supports Vivo’s proprietary dual-engine fast charging technology, which the company claims to charge phone’s battery at 18W.

Imaging is taken care by a dual camera module on the back that features a 12-megapixel primary sensor, mated with a 5MP depth-sensing lens. The main camera sports a large f/1.8 aperture capable of capturing a pixel of 1.28 micron. On the front, the phone sport a 25MP lens. Both the front and back cameras feature artificial intelligence for portrait and beautification mode, along with HDR mode. The front camera also doubles up as a biometric unit for face unlock, and the phone features infrared sensor on the front for easy face unlock in low light.