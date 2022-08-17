Vivo V25 Pro launches in India today: Check price and specifications

Chinese multinational company launched two new smartphones under the banner of the Vivo V25 series today. Today, Vivo launched their much-awaited device. The company has already publicised the key details of the device. Also read | HC allows entities related to Vivo to operate bank A/Cs with condition

The special things about V25 Pro would be curved edges on the front and a color-changing back panel. Also, India tweeted via its official Twitter handle about the scheduled phone launch on Wednesday, August 17.

" Stay tuned for Magical nights with Vivo V25 Pro! Launching on 17.08.2022" tweeted Vivo India.

Vivo V25 Pro launch timings

As scheduled, the phone went live today at 12 pm (IST) on the official Youtube channel of Vivo India. The advertisement featured Virat Kohli, Karan Kundra, Omkar Kapoor, and some other actors endorsing the features of the device.

Vivo V25 Pro launch: Where and how to watch live streaming?

The launch will be available only on the company's official Youtube channel. To watch it, you have to visit www. youtube.com or tap on your YouTube app on your .

Earlier, there were speculation about being streamed live on social media handles. However, the company chose to use YouTube for its official launch.

Vivo V25 Pro launch: What is the price of the device?

Vivo has revealed the Vivo V25 Pro prices today. As the phone will come in two different storage variants, there would be a slight difference in the prices.

While one variant will have 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, the other one will be 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

The price of the 128GB storage variant is Rs 35,999 whereas the price of the 256GB variant is Rs 39,999. The phone will be available on e-commerce platforms and offline stores from the next week on August 25, Thursday.

Interestingly, you can get a flat discount of Rs 3,000 with an HDFC bank debit or credit card and up to a Rs 3,000 additional exchange bonus. Additionally, it comes with the V-Shield complete damage protection for 6 months.

Vivo V25 Pro Launch: How do specifications make it unique?

Source: Twitter (@Sudhanshu1414)

The device comes powered by a 4830mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor for a smooth sail. In the top-grade variant, the RAM and storage will increase while the processor's speed and performance will stay the same.

Vivo V25 Pro flaunts a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 2375 x 1080 pixels resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. The device packs a triple-rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Also, it has a 32MP eye autofocus front camera for better selfies.

The Vivo V25 Pro will be available on e-stores of Vivo and Flipkart from next week. It comes in sailing blue and pure black color variants. All the speculations made by Vivo are confirmed today. Written by Zuhair Zaidi