Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Watch livestream, know specs

Chinese smartphone maker is set to launch in India the X50 and X50 Pro on Thursday at 12 noon. Aimed at photography enthusiasts, the phones are being promoted as imaging-centric devices with enhanced low-light imaging capabilities.

“Welcome a revolutionary camera setup on a smartphone that will change the face of photography! The Vivo X50 series is made to redefine and break boundaries. Broaden your perspective and explore new stories with Gimbal Camera System and Superb Night Mode,” company said in a statement.

The Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro feature 6.56-inch fullHD+ (2376A-1080 pixels) screen of 90Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, the would come in sole 8GB RAM variant with an option to choose from 128GB and 256GB internal storage models. Both the boots Android 10 operating system-based Fun Touch OS 10 user interface.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera array on the back, featuring 48MP primary sensor, 8MP periscope sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 13MP portrait lens on the Vivo X50 Pro. The Vivo X50, on the other hand, boasts a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, 8MP telephoto lens and 8MP depth sensor. Both the phones have a 32MP front facing camera.

The Vivo X50 is powered by a 4,200mAh battery, whereas the Pro variant boasts a 4,315mAh battery.