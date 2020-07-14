Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 to launch in India on July 20: Know specs, features

Note 9 is launching in India on July 20, announced the Chinese electronics maker The Note 9 is going to be third smartphone in the company’s Note 9-series, the first two were the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that were launched earlier this year. The Redmi Note 9 was announced in company’s home country China some time back, therefore, most of its specifications and features are already out in the public domain.

Redmi Note 9 design

The Redmi Note 9 looks similar to the other two Redmi Note 9-series smartphones. It has a glass-metal construction with punch-hole display on the front, and square-shaped quad camera assembly on the back. However, unlike the elder siblings, the vanilla edition gets a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, which is placed right below the camera module.

Redmi Note 9 camera

The Redmi Note 9 has a quad camera array on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree wide field-of-view, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor.

On the front, the phone has a 13MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 9 specifications and features

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Indian version is expected to get a 6GB RAM variant, too. The phone has a 6.53-inch fullHD+ screen of 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system-based MIUI 11 user interface. Powering the device is a 5,020 mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charger.