Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 launched in India: Price, specs, more

Vivo today launched Vivo X60 series of flagship smartphones co-engineered with optics and opto-electronics major ZEISS. The X60 series 5G consists of the X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series 5G Mobile Platform.
X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ feature a quad-camera setup, punch hole display, and a 4,200 mAh battery with fast charging. Vivo X60 comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 4,300 mAh battery. The smartphones feature gimbal stabilisation 2.0 that detects horizontal and vertical shakes to give you a clear image. It also comes with Pixel shift imaging that helps in capturing accurate colours.
Specifications:
Vivo X60
The Vivo X60 comes with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and full HD+ resolution.
It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone has a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Vivo X60 runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.
The Vivo X60 comes with a triple-camera setup on the back which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
Vivo X60 Pro
The Vivo X60 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 598 sensor with Gimbal stabilisation and an f/1.48 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and another 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.46 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens.
X60 Pro+
The X60 Pro+ is a premium phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. The X60 Pro+ runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.
It comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor, a 32-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 60x superzoom. For selfies, the Vivo X60 Pro+ has a 32-megapixel punch-hole camera.
Price and availability
The Vivo X60 is priced at Rs 37,990 (8+128GB), and Rs 41,990 (12+256GB). The Vivo X60 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 (12+256GB), while the Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced at Rs 69,990 (12+256GB). Vivo X60 series pre-booking starts today and will be available for purchase in India from April 2.
The X60 Pro+ comes with a soft vegan leather wrap in Emperor Blue color, whereas X60Pro and X60 variant will be available in two stunning color options— Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.
There are some pre-booking offers as well, such as 10 per cent cashback with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit, and EMI transactions, V-Shield complete mobile damage protection, and Vivo Upgrade programme.
All four variants will be available starting 2nd April 2021 on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and other major e-commerce websites along with offline partner retail stores across India.
