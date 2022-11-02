Vodafone Idea launches Vi Max postpaid plans with OTT benefits and more

-
ALSO READ
Cerebral OTT: How SonyLIV beat streaming biggies Netflix and Amazon
GIC, Capital Group buy KKR's entire stake in Max Health; stock surges 10%
Max Health gross revenue at lifetime high in Q2FY23 on improved occupancy
India's OTT market likely to touch $7 billion by 2027, says report
Over next few quarters, Axis Bank will increase stake: Max Life CEO
-
Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday announced four new postpaid plans in its new Vi Max range. The Vi Max plans offer higher data quotas, control on monthly bills, priority customer service, free OTT subscription, and more, said the company in a statement. The new plans are available across India for both new and existing subscribers.
"By strengthening our Postpaid portfolio with Vi Max, we aim to attract the high ARPU postpaid users to the 5G ready Vi network offering them more power, value and convenience. The large bouquet of differentiated digital offerings will now be available to all Vi Max postpaid users helping them thrive in the digital era.” said Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea Limited.
What’s new in Vi Max postpaid plans
More data and SMS
All four plans offer higher data quotas and unlimited data at night. Besides, the plans offer unlimited voice calls and 3,000 messages per month.
Entertainment benefits
The new postpaid plans come bundled with a free subscription of SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. These are in addition to Vi Movies & TV. For music streaming, the plans provide free access to ad-free music on Hungama Music on Vi App, and 1000+ games on Vi Games via Vi app.
Travel benefits
In partnership with MakeMyTrip, Vodafone Idea is offering discounts on flight and hotel bookings to its customers on Vi Max plans. On the new REDX 1101 Plan, it offers benefits such as seven days international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999 per year and complimentary access to airport lounges.
Other benefits
The plans let users set their own credit limit via the Vi app. Vi users on the Vi Max plans to get priority service at Vi stores, and call pick up within 20 secs at customer care.
Vi Max Postpaid Plans: Details
The new postpaid plans include Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 701, and Rs 1101. All the plans offer unlimited voice call and data at night, along with 3,000 messages per month. Rs 401 plan offers free subscription of SonyLIV, Hungama Music, Vi Movies & TV and Vi Games. Rs 501 and Rs 701 plans come bundled with free subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Hungama Music, Vi Movies & TV and Vi Games. The new REDX 1101 Plan offers access to SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Hungama Music, Vi Movies & TV and Vi Games.
Vi has also upgraded its family plans to offer 4 connections at Rs 999 and 5 connections at Rs 1149 bundled with Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 13:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU