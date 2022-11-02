Vodafone Idea launches Vi Max postpaid plans with OTT benefits and more

(Vi) on Wednesday announced four new postpaid plans in its new Vi Max range. The Vi Max plans offer higher data quotas, control on monthly bills, priority customer service, free subscription, and more, said the company in a statement. The new plans are available across India for both new and existing subscribers.

"By strengthening our Postpaid portfolio with Vi Max, we aim to attract the high ARPU postpaid users to the 5G ready Vi network offering them more power, value and convenience. The large bouquet of differentiated digital offerings will now be available to all Vi Max postpaid users helping them thrive in the digital era.” said Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Limited.

What’s new in Vi Max postpaid plans



More data and SMS



All four plans offer higher data quotas and unlimited data at night. Besides, the plans offer unlimited voice calls and 3,000 messages per month.

Entertainment benefits



The new postpaid plans come bundled with a free subscription of SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. These are in addition to Vi Movies & TV. For music streaming, the plans provide free access to ad-free music on Music on Vi App, and 1000+ games on Vi Games via Vi app.

Travel benefits



In partnership with MakeMyTrip, is offering discounts on flight and hotel bookings to its customers on Vi Max plans. On the new REDX 1101 Plan, it offers benefits such as seven days international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999 per year and complimentary access to airport lounges.

Other benefits



The plans let users set their own credit limit via the Vi app. Vi users on the Vi Max plans to get priority service at Vi stores, and call pick up within 20 secs at customer care.

Vi Max Postpaid Plans: Details