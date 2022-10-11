JUST IN
Gaming industry needs regulation, not ban: CEO, E-Gaming Federation
Apple iOS 16.0.3 update for iPhones fixes bugs, updates security: Know more
YouTube rolls out handles to channels for easier mentions, engagements
India 5G download speeds hit 500 Mbps on test networks, show Ookla's data
Global PC shipments continue to decline another 15% in Q3: Report
WhatsApp allows some beta testers to add up to 1,024 users to groups
Airtel 5G Plus: What is it, availability, supported devices, and more
Apple may bring USB-C port to AirPods, Mac accessories by 2024
After Apple iPhones, AirPods to be made in India, says IT Ministry
Reliance Jio True 5G: What is it, availability, supported devices, and more
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Gaming industry needs regulation, not ban: CEO, E-Gaming Federation
Business Standard

watchOS 9.0.2: Apple fixes Spotify bug, microphone issue in Watch Series

The watchOS 9.0.2 update is currently available on Apple Watch Series 4 or later. It includes improvements and several bugs fixes

Topics
Apple Watch app | Apple Watch | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Apple watchOS 9
Apple watchOS 9 (Photo: apple.com)

Along with the iOS 16.0.3 for iPhones, Apple has globally released the watchOS 9.0.2 update for its Watch Series. The update does not include new features, but fixes bugs and updates security. The update is available to Apple Watches compatible with watchOS 9, which means Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

After the watchOS 9.0.2 update, users will be able to stream Spotify directly from their Apple Watches. Due to the bug, users were required to either download their music to the watch for offline play or stream it directly from their phone. Besides, the update fixes the continuation of the snooze alarm notifications even after an alarm has been deleted. It also addresses the bug which resulted in interrupted audio from the microphone for Watch Series 8 and Ultra users. Besides, another bug related to Wallet and Fitness data syncing has also been fixed with the watchOS 9.0.2 update.

Steps to download the new update

Step 1: Go to Apple Watch app on your iPhone

Step 2: Tap on General

Step 3: Click on Software Update and then, on Download and Install

Note: To install the new software update, the watch needs to have at least 50 per cent battery.

Apple released the watchOS 9 last month, which brought new features, enhanced apps, and more personalisation to the Apple Watch series. It has more watch faces, updated workout app, advanced health and fitness metrics, and improved sleep app with advanced features. It introduced the new privacy feature, where the user's health and fitness data in the Health app will be encrypted if the user’s iPhone is locked. Users diagnosed with AFib can turn on the FDA-cleared AFib History feature in Apple Watch to get deeper insights into their condition.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple Watch app

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 13:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU