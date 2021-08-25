Western Digital launches SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Chargers: Price, features

Foraying into the wireless charger segment, American storage device maker Western Digital on Wednesday announced the Ixpand Wireless Charger portfolio. The new line-up of wireless chargers includes the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W with adapter. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is a one-of-its kind device with functionality of and data storage integrated in one device.

With storage capacity of up to 256GB, the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync allows automatically back up of photos, videos, and contacts while the phone is charging on the wireless charger. Compatible with Qi charging protocol, this charger wirelessly charges the supported smartphone at a peak power of 10W. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync comes with adaptor and 6-foot (1.8m) cable. It supports multiple backup profiles.

For the backup, the charger requires wireless connection, and supports devices based on iOS 11 or above or Android 5.0 or above required. Ixpand Wireless Charger app is available for download from the App Store or Google Play.

The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W with adapter comes with charging adaptor and USB-C cable. As the name suggests, it charges the supported devices at a peak power of 15W. The new SanDisk Ixpand wireless chargers are backed by a two-year limited warranty.

The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is available now in 256GB capacity at Rs 9,999. The Ixpand Wireless 15W Fast Charger with QC 3.0 Adapter is priced at Rs 2999. Western Digital is also offering the Ixpand Wireless 15W Fast Charger sans the charging adapter for Rs 1,999. All the products are available on online on Amazon India, and offline at Croma, Poorvika and select retail stores.