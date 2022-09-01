What is Instagram's 'Candid Challenges' feature and how to use it?

Instagram is internally testing a new feature named 'Candid Challenges'. and this unreleased feature was leaked and discovered by tech genius Alessandro Paluzzi.



After presenting the 'Split camera' option for users, will introduce this new feature through which the users can share their candid photographs on the Meta-owned platform.

In the new feature of Instagram, which will let the platform to engage more users, a user will be prompted to post a selfie using the app at any random time. Later, the clicked photo will be shared with his or her followers through stories. Users will have only two minutes to upload the photo.

What is Instagram's 'Candid Challenges'?

Candid challenges have a striking resemblance with the photo-sharing app "BeReal". BeReal was launched in 2020 and became popular amongst Gen Z users around June-July 2022.

The French app, developed by Alexis Barreyat has grown rapidly and has more than 5 million downloads on Playstore. Besides, it is also compatible with Apple devices.

'Candid Challenges' feature of Instagram is claimed to be an adapted concept of quick photo sharing, where people could be more realistic about how they look at some particular instant.

Though the feature has not been launched officially, Alessandro Paluzzi posted a few screenshots which show that users will be asked to capture and share a photo within two-minutes at a different time each day. Moreover, they can also add the candids of others to their story tray.

According to Paluzzi, users can only use the dual camera located on the rear side of their phone to take candid.

The feature is an "internal prototype" and is not getting tested"externally", which implies that no users have access to Candid challenges yet, Engadget reported, quoting an Instagram spokesperson.

How to use Instagram ' Candid Challenges'?

Though the app has not revealed anything yet, we can only assume about the new feature of Instagram by comparing and relating it with the BeReal app. Let's remember that there is no external prototype of this feature till now. Here is how it may work:

A user should have an Instagram app installed on their device with dual rear cameras. The feature will send the user a notification at any random time of the day to click a photo. The user will have to use only the rear camera for clicking the picture. The picture will need to be uploaded within 2-minutes of the challenge. There will be a story tray to add other people's random photos.

What is the idea behind Instagram candid challenges?

The first thing that comes to our mind is a small challenge that Instagram is facing because of the BeReal app. Meta keeps adding new features to improve the user experience. Apart from user experience, body positivity could be the other reason for Instagram's 'Candid Challenges' feature. As photos will be shared randomly, they might not be as groomed or edited as we share in the posts.

Instagram Candid challenges: Who is Alessandro Paluzzi?

Based in Italy, Alessandro Paluzzi is a reverse engineering technology genius who provides users with constant information about technology, gadgets, non-fungible tokens and a lot more. The high-class analysis of Alessandro Paluzzi helps people make the right decision.

He has more than 42,000 followers on Twitter and his bio reads that he is a leaker, mobile developer, reverse engineer, Anime and TV series addict and developer of a page named WhatsApp Tweaks.



(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)