What makes the A13 Bionic chip the most powerful and smartest to date

Onstage at the Apple event on September 10, the company claimed that the new A13 Bionic chip, which runs its iPhone11 series, is the fastest Central Processing Unit (CPU) ever put into a smartphone. It also claimed that the A13 has the fastest Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) in a smartphone.

Moreover, Apple said that the A13 Bionic was the most power-efficient chip it’s ever made — it needs 40 per cent less power than the previous chip in the Apple Bionic series to perform the same tasks. There were additional claims that the A13 was well-designed for “machine learning ...