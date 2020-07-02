WhatsApp brings dark mode to web, desktop; adds Status feature for JioPhone

has announced that it shall soon get several new features on Android and iOS platform, web and desktop client and phones based KaiOS. The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is set to introduce animated stickers and QR codes on for smartphones, improvements to group video calls across platforms, dark mode for web and desktop client, and Status feature on WhatsApp for KaiOS.

These features will roll out to users over the next few weeks through the new versions of WhatsApp.

New features coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp Animated Stickers

The app update will add new animated sticker pack for its user to communicate in fun and intuitive way.

QR codes on WhatsApp

This will allow WhatsApp user to add a new contact by simply scanning the code.

Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop

The dark mode theme now extends to your computer

WhatsApp group video calls

The participants limit have been raised to eight people from four people. Moreover, the app will have a video icon in group chats of eight or less, so you can easily start a group video call with one-tap.

WhatsApp for KaiOS gets Status feature

KaiOS is the operating system that powers JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The upcoming update shall add Status feature to WhatsApp for KaiOS that will let users post an updates that disappear after 24 hour.