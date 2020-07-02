WhatsApp brings dark mode to web, desktop; adds Status feature for JioPhone

-
ALSO READ
SC seeks WhatsApp Pay response to PIL alleging breach of regulations
WhatsApp now allows up to 8 people to join a group video call: Details here
WhatsApp likely to increase participants limit for group video, audio calls
WhatsApp may allow single account sign-in on multiple devices: Details here
Now, you cannot share forward messages with more than one chat on WhatsApp
-
WhatsApp has announced that it shall soon get several new features on Android and iOS platform, web and desktop client and phones based KaiOS. The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is set to introduce animated stickers and QR codes on WhatsApp for smartphones, improvements to group video calls across platforms, dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop client, and Status feature on WhatsApp for KaiOS.
These features will roll out to users over the next few weeks through the new versions of WhatsApp.
New features coming to WhatsApp
WhatsApp Animated Stickers
The app update will add new animated sticker pack for its user to communicate in fun and intuitive way.
QR codes on WhatsApp
This will allow WhatsApp user to add a new contact by simply scanning the code.
Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop
The dark mode theme now extends to your computer
WhatsApp group video calls
The participants limit have been raised to eight people from four people. Moreover, the app will have a video icon in group chats of eight or less, so you can easily start a group video call with one-tap.
WhatsApp for KaiOS gets Status feature
KaiOS is the operating system that powers JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The upcoming update shall add Status feature to WhatsApp for KaiOS that will let users post an updates that disappear after 24 hour.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU