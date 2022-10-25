WhatsApp down for users in India; Meta says working to restore platform

Meta-owned communication platform is reportedly facing an outage since 12 PM in India. The users are unable to send or receive messages on the platform. It is, however, not known if the platform is down in other parts of the world or not.

The services were also down for users using web. Meanwhile , Twitter was buzzing with users trying to figure out if services are down for everyone.

#whatsappdown was trending on Twitter with over 41,000 tweets.Users said that they were unable to send ot receive any messages.

Earlier, the problem was reported in Group chats but later spread to other chats as well.

According to DownDetector, over 11,000 users have reported issues with their WhatsApp since 12 PM. The website has confirmed that WhatsApp is facing a downtime. It has received reports from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow.

Sixty-nine per cent users said that they were unable to send messages. Nearly 21 per cent said that they were facing issues with server connections.

A Meta spokersperson said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

(With inputs from BS Web Team)