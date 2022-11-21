JUST IN
DuckDuckGo: Everything about privacy-focused browser app for iOS, Android
Elon Musk to speed up Twitter upload time, live video top priority
Waiting time for Apple iPhone 14 Pro extends to 5 weeks amid supply crunch
Google Workspace introduces conversation summaries in Spaces Chats
Microsoft introduces 'sign language view' feature in Teams for deaf users
Microsoft's virtual keyboard app 'SwiftKey' returns on iOS: Report
Google adds new Material You toggle design to Docs, Sheets, Slides
Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official
Apple's latest watchOS 9 update brings proper battery-saving mode
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Elon Musk's upheaval
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
DuckDuckGo: Everything about privacy-focused browser app for iOS, Android
Business Standard

WhatsApp: How to create polls in direct, group chats on iOS, Android phones

Polls feature is available on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. It allows users to run polls in private chats as well as group conversations. Here is how to create polls on WhatsApp

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp update | WhatsApp features

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Whatsapp
WhatsApp (Photo: Bloomberg)

WhatsApp recently added ‘Polls’ feature in its Android and iOS smartphones app. Earlier, users had to share poll links created using third-party apps to conduct polls in direct chats and group conversations. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform allows users to run polls natively in a private chat or group conversation. Here is how to create polls on WhatsApp:

How to create WhatsApp polls on iPhones

Step 1: Update the WhatsApp app

Step 2: Open the chat, private or group, you would like to create the poll in

Step 3: Tap on the plus (+) sign on the left side of the text box

Step 4: Tap on the 'Poll' option

Step 5: Type the question, followed by options

Step 6: Once done, tap on the send option to share poll in the chat

How to create WhatsApp polls on Android phones

Step 1: Update the WhatsApp app

Step 2: Open the chat, private or group, you would like to create the poll in

Step 2: Tap on the paper clip icon on the right side of the textbox

Step 3: Click on the 'Poll' option

Step 4: Type the question, followed by options

Step 5: Once done, tap on the send option to share poll in the chat

Users can add up to 12 options in a poll. With the help of the hamburger option on the right side of the response, users can also rearrange the responses – tap-and-hold the hamburger option and drag either up or down to rearrange. Unlike other poll creating platforms, WhatsApp polls are not time bound. Users can vote anytime once the poll is created.

The poll is updated automatically as a new vote is added. All the users associated with the poll can view the poll result. By clicking on the 'view votes' option, each member in a group conversation can see which option has been selected by others. Besides, users can vote for more than one option.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 14:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU