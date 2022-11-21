WhatsApp: How to create polls in direct, group chats on iOS, Android phones

-
ALSO READ
Apple to release iOS 16 today: India timing, compatible iPhones, and more
WhatsApp announces new security features, including leaving groups silently
WhatsApp introduces 'Online Presence', 'Communities' features: Details here
Apple iOS 16.0.3 update for iPhones fixes bugs, updates security: Know more
WhatsApp Communities: What is it, how it works, and how to get started
-
WhatsApp recently added ‘Polls’ feature in its Android and iOS smartphones app. Earlier, users had to share poll links created using third-party apps to conduct polls in direct chats and group conversations. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform allows users to run polls natively in a private chat or group conversation. Here is how to create polls on WhatsApp:
How to create WhatsApp polls on iPhones
Step 1: Update the WhatsApp app
Step 2: Open the chat, private or group, you would like to create the poll in
Step 3: Tap on the plus (+) sign on the left side of the text box
Step 4: Tap on the 'Poll' option
Step 5: Type the question, followed by options
Step 6: Once done, tap on the send option to share poll in the chat
How to create WhatsApp polls on Android phones
Step 1: Update the WhatsApp app
Step 2: Open the chat, private or group, you would like to create the poll in
Step 2: Tap on the paper clip icon on the right side of the textbox
Step 3: Click on the 'Poll' option
Step 4: Type the question, followed by options
Step 5: Once done, tap on the send option to share poll in the chat
Users can add up to 12 options in a poll. With the help of the hamburger option on the right side of the response, users can also rearrange the responses – tap-and-hold the hamburger option and drag either up or down to rearrange. Unlike other poll creating platforms, WhatsApp polls are not time bound. Users can vote anytime once the poll is created.
The poll is updated automatically as a new vote is added. All the users associated with the poll can view the poll result. By clicking on the 'view votes' option, each member in a group conversation can see which option has been selected by others. Besides, users can vote for more than one option.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 14:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU