WhatsApp: How to create polls in direct, group chats on iOS, Android phones

recently added ‘Polls’ feature in its and iOS smartphones app. Earlier, users had to share poll links created using third-party apps to conduct polls in direct chats and group conversations. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform allows users to run polls natively in a private chat or group conversation. Here is how to create polls on WhatsApp:

How to create polls on iPhones

Step 1: Update the app

Step 2: Open the chat, private or group, you would like to create the poll in

Step 3: Tap on the plus (+) sign on the left side of the text box

Step 4: Tap on the 'Poll' option

Step 5: Type the question, followed by options

Step 6: Once done, tap on the send option to share poll in the chat

How to create WhatsApp polls on phones

Step 1: Update the WhatsApp app

Step 2: Open the chat, private or group, you would like to create the poll in

Step 2: Tap on the paper clip icon on the right side of the textbox

Step 3: Click on the 'Poll' option

Step 4: Type the question, followed by options

Step 5: Once done, tap on the send option to share poll in the chat

Users can add up to 12 options in a poll. With the help of the hamburger option on the right side of the response, users can also rearrange the responses – tap-and-hold the hamburger option and drag either up or down to rearrange. Unlike other poll creating platforms, WhatsApp polls are not time bound. Users can vote anytime once the poll is created.

The poll is updated automatically as a new vote is added. All the users associated with the poll can view the poll result. By clicking on the 'view votes' option, each member in a group conversation can see which option has been selected by others. Besides, users can vote for more than one option.