WhatsApp introduces new features for groups, gives more control to admins

on Tuesday announced a bundle of new updates for Meta owned global messaging platform - WhatsApp. He announced the new features on his Instagram Broadcast Channel.



With the new updates, WhatsApp groups admins will get empowered with more control over who can join a group. The updates will make it easier for users to discover what groups they have in common with someone.



These changes follow some updates made over the last few months, including making groups larger, and giving admins the ability to delete messages sent in the groups they manage. "Groups continue to be an essential part of WhatsApp, and we’re excited to give people even more tools to get the most out of groups," said a statement from the company.



Last year, WhatsApp rolled out Communities to help people get the most out of their groups on WhatsApp. WhatsApp wanted to build even more tools for admins and users alike and today the messaging platform has rolled out a few new changes making groups more manageable for admins and easier to navigate for everyone.





New controls for admins



As more people join communities, WhatsApp wants to give group admins more control over their group privacy, therefore the platform has introduced a simple tool that gives admins the ability to decide who is able to join a group. When an admin chooses to share their group’s invite link, or make their group joinable in a community, they now have more control over who can join. Groups are where people have some of their most intimate conversations and it’s important that admins are able to easily decide who can and cannot come in, the statement said.



Easily see groups in common



According to the statement, with the growth of Communities and their larger groups, it was imperative to make it easy to know which groups you have in common with someone. Whether you’re trying to remember the name of a group you know you share with someone or you want to see the groups you’re both in, you can now easily search a contact’s name to see your groups in common.

According to the statement from the company, these features will start rolling out globally over the coming weeks.