WhatsApp New Feature: How to set Avatar as Profile Photo

After introducing avatars as creative profile pictures on Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp will also switch to set creative avatars. The meta-owned messaging platform will introduce creative avatars as profile photos. The feature will allow users to set creative avatars as their profile pictures on WhatsApp.

WABetainfo keeps the audience updated about the upcoming and latest features of the application. Recently, WhatsApp introduced new privacy features to enhance the privacy and security of the users.

According to the WABetainfo report, WhatsApp is developing this feature on WhatsApp Beta. The recent privacy enhancement features by WhatsApp were controlling visibility, exiting groups without notification, and blocking screenshots of view once messages Let's dive deeper into the details of setting up an avatar as the profile photo.

What are the latest features of WhatsApp?

The latest privacy features provide enhancing layers of security and better control over your information on WhatsApp. It is known that messages and calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, the motto behind these new privacy features was to improve performance and privacy. According to these features:

You can leave groups without notifying everyone except admins It allows you to block a screenshot to view once messages. You can control your visibility and manage who can see your online status.

How to set Avatar as a profile photo?

According to the WABetaInfo Report, users will be able to customize their avatars using background colors.

You can use these avatars to display pictures.

The report also shared the photo of the forthcoming feature, alleged it was taken from the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Moreover, the feature to create and manage 3D avatars will be available on the iOS and desktop versions of the app.

Setting up an avatar on or is easy. Here's how you can do it.

On the app:

Open the ' app on your device. Tap on 'More' in the bottom right corner of the screen. Scroll to the bottom and tap on 'See more and go to Avatars. Then, preview the avatar on Facebook,

On the app:

Go to your profile picture on the bottom right to go to your profile Touch or tap edit profile at the top, then tap Create Avatar. Tap Get started and pick your avatar's skin tone. Tap/Touch Done and Save changes to save and create your creative avatar.

What WABetaInfo have to say about it?

Being the most genuine source, WABetaInfo remarked that users will be able to pick the best avatars for themselves by customizing them. Additionally, the option to choose a background color while setting a photo is also helpful. However, the latest feature will be available only in WhatsApp Beta for Desktop and iOS.

Though this is going to be a fun feature, the app has expressed no clarity about the release date. Thus, it can be rolled out to users anytime in the future. Also, it is in the early development phase, so the timeline can disappoint a bit. Written by - Zuhair Zaidi