WhatsApp privacy policy not really a choice, limits functionality: experts

WhatsApp's new privacy policy update, which went into force on Saturday, came under criticism from several quarters for not really giving users a choice to opt out.

The company had earlier set a deadline of February 8 for these changes but deferred it to May 15 after a backlash with wide fears over data being shared with Facebook and the Indian government asking WhatsApp to withdraw its policy. In an update earlier to its frequently asked questions page, the Facebook-owned messaging service said it would give everyone time to review, and continue to remind those who ...