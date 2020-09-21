WhatsApp tests multi-device feature before rolling it out to beta testers

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp may allow single account sign-in on multiple devices: Details here
In pictures: Five new features that are coming to WhatsApp soon
WhatsApp brings dark mode to web, desktop; adds Status feature for JioPhone
Dark mode to animated stickers: Cool new WhatsApp features you can soon try
SC seeks WhatsApp Pay response to PIL alleging breach of regulations
-
WhatsApp is testing multi-device feature, which would let users use the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform on different devices simultaneously. The feature is currently ‘work in progress’ and it is reported to be in the final testing stage. It is expected to roll out to early beta testers soon. Like other WhatsApp beta features, the multi-device feature will roll out to everyone in graded manner once it pass through beta testers. However, there has been no confirmation on the feature roll out timeline.
In retrospective, WhatsApp allows single-device access and users currently cannot use the instant messaging through multiple devices. Users can, however, use Whatsapp on mobile and desktop simultaneous through app and web client, respectively.
The multi-device feature would allow WhatsApp users to link multiple devices from single account. Therefore, it is likely that the feature will enable the instant messaging platform on multiple devices simultaneously. The feature will prove beneficial for users who use multiple devices like smartphones and tablets. It is, however, not clear if the multi-device feature would be cross-platform compatible.ALSO READ: WhatsApp chatbot to help deliver digital literacy services in rural parts
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is likely to roll out a refreshed user interface for its desktop client along with the multi-device feature. The updated UI will feature a new setting to enable and disable linked devices. Besides, the linked devices setting will also be available on the WhatsApp app for Android. It might, however, roll out to iOS users for iPhones too.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU