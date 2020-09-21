WhatsApp tests multi-device feature before rolling it out to beta testers

is testing multi-device feature, which would let users use the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform on different devices simultaneously. The feature is currently ‘work in progress’ and it is reported to be in the final testing stage. It is expected to roll out to early beta testers soon. Like other beta features, the multi-device feature will roll out to everyone in graded manner once it pass through beta testers. However, there has been no confirmation on the feature roll out timeline.

In retrospective, allows single-device access and users currently cannot use the instant messaging through multiple devices. Users can, however, use Whatsapp on mobile and desktop simultaneous through app and web client, respectively.

The multi-device feature would allow WhatsApp users to link multiple devices from single account. Therefore, it is likely that the feature will enable the instant messaging platform on multiple devices simultaneously. The feature will prove beneficial for users who use multiple devices like smartphones and tablets. It is, however, not clear if the multi-device feature would be cross-platform compatible.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is likely to roll out a refreshed user interface for its desktop client along with the multi-device feature. The updated UI will feature a new setting to enable and disable linked devices. Besides, the linked devices setting will also be available on the WhatsApp app for Android. It might, however, roll out to iOS users for iPhones too.