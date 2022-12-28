WhatsApp to end support for these Android, iOS smartphones from December 31

-
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp would end support for select smartphones across brands, including Apple and Samsung, starting December 31. It is not the first time that the company is pulling out its support, and it does so for smartphones that are either obsolete or running on old or outdated operating systems.
Currently, WhatsApp supports Android version 4.1 and above, iOS 12 and above, and KaiOS 2.5.0 and above. From December 31, it would stop working on Android smartphones that are running on versions released before Android 5.0 (Lollipop). Likewise, the support would end for iPhones running iOS 10 and 11.
According to news reports, the following smartphones would not receive any updates, including new features and security patches, from next year. Eventually, the platform will stop working on these smartphones. That said, most of the smartphones mentioned in the list are either those in the end of their life cycle or running outdated operating systems. Below is the list of smartphones that would not get support from WhatsApp after December 31:
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 11:28 IST
