WhatsApp to end support for these Android, iOS smartphones from December 31

Meta-owned instant messaging platform would end support for select across brands, including Apple and Samsung, starting December 31. It is not the first time that the company is pulling out its support, and it does so for that are either obsolete or running on old or outdated operating systems.

Currently, supports Android version 4.1 and above, iOS 12 and above, and KaiOS 2.5.0 and above. From December 31, it would stop working on Android that are running on versions released before Android 5.0 (Lollipop). Likewise, the support would end for iPhones running iOS 10 and 11.

According to news reports, the following smartphones would not receive any updates, including new features and security patches, from next year. Eventually, the platform will stop working on these smartphones. That said, most of the smartphones mentioned in the list are either those in the end of their life cycle or running outdated operating systems. Below is the list of smartphones that would not get support from after December 31:

