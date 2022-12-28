JUST IN
Business Standard

WhatsApp to end support for these Android, iOS smartphones from December 31

The end of support essentially means the listed smartphones would not receive any updates from WhatsApp, including features and security patches

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp update | smartphones

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp would end support for select smartphones across brands, including Apple and Samsung, starting December 31. It is not the first time that the company is pulling out its support, and it does so for smartphones that are either obsolete or running on old or outdated operating systems.

Currently, WhatsApp supports Android version 4.1 and above, iOS 12 and above, and KaiOS 2.5.0 and above. From December 31, it would stop working on Android smartphones that are running on versions released before Android 5.0 (Lollipop). Likewise, the support would end for iPhones running iOS 10 and 11.

According to news reports, the following smartphones would not receive any updates, including new features and security patches, from next year. Eventually, the platform will stop working on these smartphones. That said, most of the smartphones mentioned in the list are either those in the end of their life cycle or running outdated operating systems. Below is the list of smartphones that would not get support from WhatsApp after December 31:

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 11:28 IST

