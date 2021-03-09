WhatsApp working on encrypted chat backups for iCloud and Google Drive

-
-
WhatsApp is working on password-protected, encrypted chat backups for iCloud and Google Drive, according to WABetaInfo -- a WhatsApp features tracker. The feature is still under development and there is no release date available as of now, said the WABetaInfo in a post published on Twitter.
WhatsApp allows its users to backup and store chats history on the device and online on cloud storages – Google Drive for Android and iCloud for iPhone users. While the conversations and chats on the instant messaging platform are end-to-end encrypted, the backup stored on iCloud or Google Drive is not. Hence, WhatsApp seems to have been working to improve the privacy and security features of the instant messaging platform.
As previously announced, @WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption.— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2021
The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorized access when using a password. The password is private and it's not sent to WhatsApp.
It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/Lp06PaECBX
WABetaInfo has also shared screenshots of the feature. The screenshots suggest that if a user forgets the password, WhatsApp will not be able to help in this case.
The user will be required to enter their phone number to confirm password protection for their backups.
Although WhatsApp allows cloud backups for both Android and iOS devices, it doesn't offer end-to-end encryption on the cloud for these backups which raises privacy concerns. This upcoming feature will add an extra layer of protection to users' chats.
WhatsApp recently drew flak from all corners after it revised the privacy policy and usage terms in January to reflect the instant messaging platform’s data-sharing terms with its parent company Facebook.
WhatsApp had initially given its users until February 8 to accept the new privacy policy and usage terms. However, the instant messaging platform had extended the deadline to accept the terms by May 15.
This prompted a large number of people to migrate to alternatives messaging apps such as Signal, Telegram, etc.
