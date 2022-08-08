WhatsApp working on 'login approval' feature for additional security

-
ALSO READ
Live video, audio calling platform Dyte raises $11.6 mn in seed funding
How will the new rules for VPN providers threaten user privacy?
Telegram launches host of new features to enhance user experience, privacy
How to transfer WhatsApp chats, and other data from Android to iPhone
InMobi's Glance sees active user base in India at 173 mn in Q4 2021
-
To prevent hacks and data breaches and further boost safety provisions for its users, Meta Platform Inc's WhatsApp is working to introduce a new feature of 'login approval.' This new feature will also help prevent WhatsApp accounts from being stolen, a report by Business Insider said.
Through this 'login feature' on WhatsApp, the user will get in-app alerts when some other person (or hacker) will try to log in to their account, the report said. Thus, the feature will provide an additional layer of security on the instant messaging platform and help accounts from being stolen.
Also Read | WhatsApp will be open to all businesses through Cloud API: Mark Zuckerberg
Suitable for multi-device users, this new safety feature will enable users to secure themselves from potential fraudsters.
How will the login feature work on WhatsApp?
Whenever a new user, or if the original user of the account will try to log in from an unknown device, the login feature will send the primary device a notification. The user, in the notification alert, then will be asked to either allow or deny the login attempt. The user will also be notified about the time of login attempt and the device used for login.
When will WhatsApp rollout this feature?
WhatsApp is currently working on this feature and it has not been disclosed yet when it will go live for all users.
Reportedly, the company is also working on a feature that would enable the user to see previous participants in a particular group. But, WhatsApp is currently only working on this feature for iOS and it will be initially rolled out for iPhone users.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU