WhatsApp working on 'login approval' feature for additional security

To prevent hacks and data breaches and further boost safety provisions for its users, Meta Platform Inc's is working to introduce a new feature of 'login approval.' This new feature will also help prevent accounts from being stolen, a report by Business Insider said.



Through this 'login feature' on WhatsApp, the user will get in-app alerts when some other person (or hacker) will try to log in to their account, the report said. Thus, the feature will provide an additional layer of security on the instant messaging platform and help accounts from being stolen.



Suitable for multi-device users, this new safety feature will enable users to secure themselves from potential fraudsters.



How will the login feature work on



Whenever a new user, or if the original user of the account will try to log in from an unknown device, the login feature will send the primary device a notification. The user, in the notification alert, then will be asked to either allow or deny the login attempt. The user will also be notified about the time of login attempt and the device used for login.



When will WhatsApp rollout this feature?



WhatsApp is currently working on this feature and it has not been disclosed yet when it will go live for all users.



Reportedly, the company is also working on a feature that would enable the user to see previous participants in a particular group. But, WhatsApp is currently only working on this feature for iOS and it will be initially rolled out for iPhone users.