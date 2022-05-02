Why cybercrime is running rampant in India and how to stay secure

Do you suspect that your partner is cheating on you and want to find out the truth by installing spyware on their phone? Or, perhaps you are a student who wants to get out of an online classroom so you can play an online game with friends? How about some Zoom raiding for a mere Rs 50-100? Or, are you a person who wishes to hack into someone’s phone or laptop, and steal their financial details? Crimeware-as-a-Service (CaaS) allows you to do all this and more.

CaaS is any computer programme or set of programmes designed to facilitate illegal activities online. Whether it is ...