Why the iPhone SE is the only tiny phone you should even consider buying

Let me quickly list some of the obvious limitations of this phone. The iPhone SE (2020) is a physical clone of an older phone — the iPhone 8 — which was launched in 2017. In fact, its design takes after the iPhone 6, which was launched way back in 2015.

It’s got a small 4.7-inch screen, a small battery and just one camera each on front and back. Why should you still consider buying the iPhone SE? Because this tiny phone is unique even in its flaws — here’s nothing else out there that quite competes with it. Here are my thoughts. Design 3/5 Apple has ...