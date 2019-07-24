WiFi router to HDD, add value to your computer with these top 5 accessories

-
Accessories like keyboard, mouse, network router, monitor, external hard disc drive (HDD), etc, add a great deal of value to your computer set-up. These accessories might not be essential, but they not only improve your user experience but also make operating a computer easier and fun. From WiFi router to HDD, Business Standard lists five accessories you can easily add to your computer to enhance your productivity many times over:
Netgear Nighthawk AX8
A router is a device that connects to modem and broadcasts the network for wireless connectivity. The Netgear Nighthawk AX8 is a modern-day WiFi 6-compliant router with a unique wing design. It has four antennas (two on each wing) that create eight WiFi spatial streams — four each in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The router broadcasts internet on both bands separately (with different names) making it easy to identify and connect. Setting up this router is quite easy; you can do that through a smartphone app that is available on both iOS and Android platforms. For wired connectivity, the router has five additional ports and two USB 3.0 ports. It also supports network aggregation to provide Gigabit network speed for faster file transfers and internet connections.
Price: Rs 39,999
Seagate Backup Plus Portable HDD
Portable HDDs have been around for a while, but they lost some of their utility with cloud storage becoming popular. But Seagate’s Backup Plus-series of portable HDDs provides ample built-in storage — up to 5TB — and also has the provision to auto backup files in real time. Additionally, it supports multiple devices and saves separate backups for different devices. The Seagate Backup Plus portable HDD is compatible with Microsoft and Apple operating systems for desktops and notebooks. It also works with devices that support external storages, such as smartphones, tablets, etc. Due to different formats supported by Apple and Microsoft, the Seagate Backup Plus portable does not support cross-platform backup. It can either be used with Windows-based or macOS-based machines at one time.
Price: Rs 16,499 (5TB storage capacity)
LG 27-inch 4K monitor (LG 27UK650)
Monitor, one of the essential computer accessories, influences your user experience greatly. The LG 27UK650 may not be a class-leading monitor, but it is one of the few that come with more than the basic functionality. This monitor has a high-resolution 4K screen panel, which supports real-time standard dynamic range (SDR) to high dynamic range (HDR) conversion, AMD free sync technology, a wide colour gamut, and 60Hz screen refresh rate. The monitor makes a decent upgrade for gamers and content creators if you are moving from a regular monitor.
Price: Rs 42,000
Logitech MX Master 2S
This mouse is a must if you work on multiple machines at the same time. Compatible with Apple and Microsoft operating platforms for desktops and notebooks, it connects with three devices simultaneously using Bluetooth, WiFi and supplied connection dongle. Additionally, when connected with multiple devices, it allows seamless transfer of files from one computer to another. The Logitech MX Master 2S shows that even the most underrated computer peripheral (mouse) can prove a game-changer. Besides enabling simultaneous multi-machine operations and easy data transfer, the mouse also feels convenient to work with, thanks to the 4000-DPI sensor that tracks its movement on any surface.
Priced: Rs 8,995
HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Keyboard
This keyboard is primarily meant for gamers. It has backlit keys with an option to customise colour tones and tweak the key function (especially WASD and arrow keys). It has dedicated media buttons to control audio tracks, and a volume wheel to control speaker volume. There also is a dedicated multipurpose quick access button to change important settings like monitor brightness. This keyboard comes bundled with a detachable palm rest, which makes it convenient to use for extended hours.
Priced: Rs 14,100
