Will you upgrade to new iPhones for its features? 65% say 'No': BS Poll

on Wednesday midnight unveiled new iPhones — the 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max and 6.1-inch iPhone XR.

The iPhone XR is the cheapest model in the iPhone 2018 range of smartphones. The phone's price starts at Rs 76,900, followed by iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max starts at Rs 99,900 and 109,900, respectively.

From better camera quality operating system (iOS 12), has brought about several changes in the specification and feature of the new iPhones.

Business Standard on Thursday conducted a poll and asked its users across Facebook, Twitter and its website whether they would upgrade to the newly announced iPhones for their features. Here are the results of the 24-hour poll.

The NO club: Out of 670 votes received across all platforms, 432 or 64.6 per cent people voted for ‘No’ indicating that they would not be willing to trade their existing smartphone or an iPhone for the newly launched devices.

The YES club: At 204 votes, a third or 30.5 per cent of the total voters said that they would be intrigued to buy the new iPhone and use lavish features such as Apple True Tone technology, which uses six-channel light sensor to subtly adjusts the white balance onscreen to match the colour temperature of the surrounding light. The remaining five per cent (34 people) said that they might or might not shell out money the high-end iPhone.

Here is the individual data recorded across platforms:

BS Poll YES NO MAYBE Twitter 92 334 31 Facebook 25 86 0 BS Website 87 12 3

This poll result indicates that majority of Twitter and Facebook readers on Business Standard would not upgrade to the iPhones, while the majority of readers on BS website said that they would.